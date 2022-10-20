A mother has shared a video revealing the sweet manner her little daughter wakes her father everyday

The heartwarming video showed the little girl crawling up to her father's bed and reiterating her love for him

Sharing the video on TikTok, the mother gushed over her baby girl while revealing that she does it all the time

A beautiful little girl has melted hearts online after waking her dad up from sleep in a lovely manner.

While her dad slept, the little girl climbed up the bed and touched his cheeks sweetly.

Little girl wakes dad from sleep

Source: UGC

Her dad's eyes opened and she proceeded to emphasize how much she loves him.

"Daddy I love you daddy. I'm awake. I love you", the little girl said in the video.

Her proud mother @mushmoosh_ shared the video on TikTok with the caption:

"Alwah says this all the time and I hardly capture such moments. This morning I decided to capture it and share with y'all. She is such a darling and we are so blessed to have her. I am crying typing this."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@katlegomfekane said:

"I'm convinced that when I become a mom I'm going to be crying daily because this is too cute for my heart to handle."

@charityejidios6 stated:

"My daughter to her father every morning. ata hanionangi kwanza."

@omobolagold4 stated:

"This baby is just so cute in and out."

@fadziedambassador7 commented:

"This princess is grounded hahaa. First wife to dad."

@babysarah182 added:

"Tutorial on how to get this baby coz weeeeee."

@princessnkanyezee remarked:

"Awwwww man, my friend is the sweetest."

Little girl rushes to get chair for injured father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl whose dad uses crutches after getting injured in an accident has vowed to be her dad's guardian angel. Despite being little, she has amazed people with her beautiful display of love and care towards her injured dad.

In a trending video which has earned her accolades, she helped her dad sit on a chair after walking around the house for a while.

The video shared by @bee0043 has stirred massive reactions as people shower accolades on the little girl over her kindness. While some people linked her actions to her upbringing, others believe that it might just be genetic.

