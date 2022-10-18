A Nigerian man recently stormed a bank and halted banking activities over alleged illegal deductions in his account

In the short clip posted on TikTok, the man removed his clothe and sat on the counter to the amazement of those present

Many have rushed to the comment section of the video to air their minds even as some urged the bank to settle the man

A video of a Nigerian man who stormed a bank to express his anger has gone viral on social media.

It is not particularly clear why the man occupied the bank, but it may be connected to illegal deductions.

The man halted banking activities over alleged illegal deductions. Photo credit: TikTok/@arikeoladayo5.

In the short clip, the man removed his shirt and sat on the counter, embarrassing bankers on duty as they watched him in amazement.

All efforts to pacify the man fell on deaf ears as he continued to make trouble and shouting on top of his voice.

Social media reactions

The video has sparked social media reactions as some people used to opportunity to bash banks that practice illegal deductions.

A particular comment however blamed bank customers who take calls from fraudsters, saying it may be the reason for missing funds in people's accounts. See a few of the reactions below:

@tzwhyte_official said:

"Lmao . Don’t take calls from scammers, don’t give away your personal information while on call, una no go hear. See the outcome now."

@rahmatolatundunbi commented:

"Dis is the only language dey understand."

@usmanadam847 reacted:

"Even though the life is tough, I still love my country."

@user6430810072171 said:

"I'm just waiting for the day my bank will run mad and I will go there to complain and they should start taking me for granted, I swear Koni funny."

Man enters bank, seizes printing machine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man stormed a commercial bank and got hold of one their printers.

According to the man, the bank owes him money and has refused to pay.

After the intervention of some people in the bank, he was persuaded to let go of his anger.

