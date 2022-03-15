In military-style, a Nigerian man entered a commercial bank, grabbed a printer and demanded he must be attended to

A Nigerian man took the bull by the horn as he entered a commercial bank and took hold of one of their printing machines, demanding he is attended to.

The man was seen in a trending video leaving with the electronic device but people pleaded with him to stop. He then asked if the bank was ready to attend to him.

The man insisted he must be attended to. Photo credit: @gosipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Bank owes him money

According to information gleaned from the video, the man claimed that the bank owed him money and that they have refused to give it to him or attend to him for two months now.

When he opened the security door to leave the bank with the printer, some persons tried persuading him to ditch the idea. He then stopped and asked:

"Are you people ready t o attend to me now?"

The man however said no one should beg him. It was not known if he lent the bank some money or if he is having issues with his deposit and withdrawal. The video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Funny reactions have followed the man's behaviour at the bank. Here are a few comments from social media users:

@thugger_147 commented:

"This country suppose don dey season 7 episode 14 for Netflix."

@official_zinny23 reated:

"This is absolutely the best thing to do."

@fashion_magicblog said:

"I don't always support violence but you will see how fast he will get his money now, when he was calm they might have ignored him....Lol."

@joelilyofficial commented:

"Ahhhhh. E never reach like dt bros now."

@dullahyaro commented:

"Must person show his other side before bank do something about person money. Which kind wahala be this."

