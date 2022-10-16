A married woman showed netizens in a video why she doesn't get her husband flowers anymore

The woman surprised her man with flowers but he burst into a hysteric laugh as he didn't fancy it

The funny man advised his wife to subsequently get him food instead as he began chewing the petals

A video of a man chewing the flowers his romantic wife got for him has stirred hilarious reactions online.

The short video reposted by @mufasatundeednut on Instagram started with the lady informing her potential viewers to watch and see why she doesn't get him flowers anymore.

He chewed the flowers. Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

She then walked up to her man who was seated in a chair and presented him with the flowers.

With a funny look on his face, the man burst into a hysteric laugh as he asked his wife what she expected him to do with it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"What am I supposed to do with it? Am I supposed to smell them?," he asked.

He then advised her to stop buying him flowers and that he would prefer food instead.

The concluding scene in the clip showed him presenting the same flowers to his unsuspecting little daughter.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@susan_adike said:

"I’m a lady but if you’re gonna buy me at least buy the Vegetables that can be cooked so I can do better Efo riro cuz that’s the only thing I can use it for."

@world__logos said:

"9ja girls na una way be that, go to western world see how flowers are appreciated na only Human Hair una sabi, I just dey look una comments dey laugh."

@queencess_kimberly said:

"Even as a lady I don’t fancy flowers , it’s more like a waste of money to me."

@prof_sid said:

"When I no be BobRisky or JamesBrown.... na Man I Be, Why u go dey gimme Flowers? Flowers na for Females na.. It's a Feminine thing abeg."

@onyedikachi__10 said:

"Na peer pressure make some girls come be like them like flowers.

"Deep down them no like am."

@dareynow said:

"Daddy don’t scam your little girl o meanwhile, is Daddy ok? Is he in the hospital treating floral infection? "

Chizzy Alichi reacts after hubby sent her flowers instead of money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi had reacted after being sent flowers by her husband.

She showed off her gift and thanked her husband profusely but made sure to note that she would have preferred money.

Chizzy then told her man whom she tagged her gift to ask for her bank details next time so that she can purchase the flowers herself. According to her, her husband is a very handsome man and shouldn't be stressing himself by going to get her flowers.

Source: Legit.ng