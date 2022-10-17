A woman tried hard to hold in her laughter as her soldier husband saluted her during his decoration ceremony

The man with a serious face gave the woman a salute seconds after he did the same thing to an officer

Many people who saw the woman kneel before her husband briefly after the official salute praised the couple

A man has shared an interesting video of a soldier saluting his lover during a ceremony where he was being decorated.

The soldier saluted an officer after he had been decorated. Seconds after, he turned to his wife and gave a salute.

Many people said that they both make marriage look sweet. Photo source: TikTok/@sabi_boy3

Soldier saluted wife

Despite almost bursting out in laughter, the woman returned the gesture and quickly knelt for her him. The man patted her back while standing straight before he matched on.

The caption layered on the video read:

"You see this particular salute. It's not for side chick."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1 million views with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

preshpatrick0 said:

"thank God say no be me you marry i for dey laugh."

kaylakapri126 said:

"Thank god say no be my sister u marry the werey for just Dey laugh as u salute."

tikuuni said:

"on behalf of the awww association I present to you awwwwwwwwwww."

MartyOge said:

"this is so sweet....I swear Military can respect wife eehhhnn...its the kneeling down for me."

Osen said:

"Wooo if my husband no join military I no Marry, me seff wantuu salute."

haneefahoyebola said:

"Well cultured woman. May the almighty GOD to protect your home."

Olurab said:

"I wan marry military man abeg, this is so sweet to watch."

Source: Legit.ng