A lady's rare demonstration of bravery in the face of a robbery incident has stirred mixed reactions on social media

CCTV footage showed the moment a thief on a motorcycle robbed a lady at night and attempted to flee the scene

The brave lady jumped on the man's bike as she fought back and eventually overpowered him before people showed up

A brave lady made a robber rue ever targeting her as she put up a fight that led to him being caught by residents.

@lindaikejiblogofficial shared a CCTV footage capturing the moment the robbery incident took place.

She fought back and overpowered the robber. Photo Credit: Westend61, Instagram/@lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Getty Images

It is reported that the lady is Ghananian but the detail of where it happened couldn't be ascertained as of the time of making this report.

In the clip, the robber approached the lady from behind and attempted to zoom off after stealing from her.

The screaming lady jumped on the man's bike and followed him as she fought back and reportedly overpowered him herself. Another scene in the clip showed residents of the area dealing with the robber.

Social media reactions

@rossyroyal__ said:

"This woman dey memt oo she climb bike follow th*ef."

@khoneysola said:

"Very risky o…this reminds me of when I refused to drop my bag when I was attacked at the point of cutlass and I even pushed the guy on the chest…God I still do not know what entered me and where I got that braveness from. My heart still beats fast every time I remember that incidence. May God continue to protect us o."

@lorenzomenakaya said:

"Everything is not "Next don't try it oo, it is risky". What if she is a martial artist? What if she had a gun? What if she was sure she'd deal with the man? Not every woman is a weaker vessel oo, some women can beat you up. E get wetin give am mind."

@ogastreet said:

"The bike man stingy, u Dey use bike rob u no carry person follow body wey to collect bagmumu ,I don’t support him o, Buh na Mumureal strong babe, like fit don tire that babe so nothing Dey pain her."

@mahdiyamohammed said:

"Please and please don’t try that, she was just so lucky, just had over your stuffs. Nothing matters more than your life."

@gnwears said:

"Ladies if you find yourself in such situation, calmly observe the bike man leg on gear then push to other side, he's going to fall and bike will rest on him and you lucky enough if there is gutter push the bike to gutter side both the Rider and passenger can't escape it! Gutter straight. I know this easy to say but trust really works!"

Lady fired for fighting off a thief who stole TV at her workplace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady had lost her job after she fought off a thief who stole a television at her place of work.

A video capturing her courageous effort was shared massively on social media and this got the attention of UFC boss Dana White who took it upon himself to secure her services. He wrote:

"Somebody was stealing a TV, some dude, and she beat his a** and stopped him from stealing the TV.

“She got fired from Best Buy, which I thought was horrible. So I brought her out to Vegas.

“I offered her a job here. She went back to Hawaii, she weighed up all her options and she decided to come work for the UFC...''

Source: Legit.ng