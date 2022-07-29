Originally launched on October 28, 2003 as Facemash, before being changed to Facebook in 2004, the platform founded by then Harvard students Mark Zuckerberg, Eduardo Saverin, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes with just a few users has grown to have nearly half of the world's population on it.

According to Data Reportal, Facebook had 2.936 billion monthly active users in April 2022, making it the leading social media network with the highest number of active users in the world.

You can earn with your smartphone on Facebook. Photo Credit: Laylabird, SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

While many are earning a living on the platform with no investment, a lot of persons, Nigerians included, are not in the know about how to make money on it.

So, here are 4 easy ways you can tap into the platform's big online market pool and smile to the bank from the comfort of your home.

There are however 3 foundations to lay before you can earn using any of the 4 steps about to be shared in this article.

The 3 foundational steps, as outlined by Investmall, are growing your number of friends (Facebook friend maximum limit is 5, 000), creating a Facebook page and getting lots of likes and finally growing your member database in a group.

1. Get Paid for Sponsored Likes and Shares

Having executed the foundational steps, getting paid for sponsored likes and shares is one of the fastest ways to earn a passive income as a Nigerian on the platform.

Companies and individuals often look for likes and shares on their posts and Nigerians with large followings can leverage on this.

You earn here by posting links in your already created groups and encouraging your followers to share and like for a fee.

Your income increases the more likes and shares they (companies and individuals) get from your groups.

2. Publish videos on Facebook

Video publishing on Facebook is another way content creators are cashing out big time. This is where we would usually find skit makers, influencers and the likes.

But you don't have to be any of the above to earn like this. Nigerians can create videos for their businesses and host them on Facebook. Facebook will pay you as people watch it.

According to Investmall, Facebook takes 45% of the revenue generated and gives the creator of the video 55%.

3. Sell Personal Products on Facebook

Selling personal products is a basic marketing strategy with great rewards. With this strategy, the more followers you have the more reach you would get.

That is to say, your followers increase your chances of selling a product.

4. Start Affiliate Marketing

If you have massive followers on Facebook, you should consider collaborating with companies to make money via affiliate marketing.

In affiliate marketing, you get a percentage of the product price when anyone buys through your link. Thanks to the groups you created earlier (recall the foundational steps highlighted at the beginning), you can share the affiliate links to these groups.

Source: Legit.ng