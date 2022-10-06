Elon Musk is planning something huge for Twitter after he backtracked to go ahead with the deal

In a tweet on Tuesday, Musk hinted at turning Twitter into a super app that allows users to do virtually everything on app

He mulled the idea of Chinese-owned WeChat, which enables messaging, chat, shopping and payment all in one app

Finally, Elon Musk is going ahead with the deal to acquire Twitter at the original price of $44 billion at $54.35 per share.

When Must made the bid on April 2o22, he laid out an elaborate plan for the microblogging site.

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk Credit: CARINA JOHANSEN / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

New direction for Twitter

He said he wants to grow the platform's user base from 217 million to 980 million and revenue of $26 billion by 2028. He plans to transform Twitter from just microblogging to an everything app that lets users do many other things.

On Tuesday, October 4, Musk said he was buying Twitter, an accelerant X, the everything app.

He stated that building off of Twitter would be faster than creating a so-called everything app from scratch.

What is an "everything app"?

According to reports, an everything app, also known as a super, is a mobile app that provides a wide variety of services like chat, social networking, payment, shopping and gaming that operates as an all-encompassing platform where users can fulfil most of their daily needs.

The most famous super app is WeChat, owned by the Chinese internet giant Tencent. WeChat had more than 1.2 billion monthly active users, mostly from mainland China, as of September 2022. Hundreds of millions of users daily send messages, video calls, photos, documents, shop, and payments to each other on the app.

Utility bill payment is also enabled on the app through its built-in features or mini apps that in the app.

Supper apps are the allure of tech billionaires, but regulators are sceptical.

Musk mulled the idea of creating a WeChat-like app immediately after signing the deal to acquire Twitter.

The Tesla CEO applauded WeChat as an excellent app during All-In Summit 2022 in Miami in May, saying Americans do not have something like that and that such an app would be handy.

