The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has called off its strike, so a Nigerian student flew into the country from London

The lady shared an interesting video of her flight from London to Nigeria, suggesting she has not being around during the strike

Mixed reactions have trailed the video from many TikTokers some of whom are saying she may be lying

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian big girl has flown into the country from London to commence school after ASUU called off strike.

The young student is identified on TikTok as @mimii_chi, and she took to the platform to share the video of her journey back home.

The student flew into Nigeria to resume school as universities open after ASUU strike. Photo credit: TikTok/@mimii_chii and Aaron Foster/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

In the short clip, the lady said it is usually a nightmare flying home from abroad.

She posted herself dragging her bag in a place that looked like an airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

ASUU calls off strike

The young lady's journey back home is coming hours after ASUU called off its industrial action which commenced February, 2022.

This is coming about 8 months after the strike began and grounded academic activities in government-owned ivory towers.

It could be that the young lady opted to spend her time abroad during the strike, but this is not confirmed.

Some TikTok users praised her as a rich kid while others doubted that she is telling the truth.

Watch the video below:

TikTok reactions as student flies in to resume school after ASUU strike

@Non So336 said:

"Una dey spend holiday abroad, rich kids."

@Sterling.gray commented:

"She put am for reverse, I no wan believe say you come back."

@Gina Godwin said:

"My sister you for just school there oooh, this one you can vacation there."

@Kelly Mbaka said:

"The unbelievable heat that hits you once you come out of the plane, then you’re greeted by an officer "anything for us?”

@praise dyna commented:

"I'll always resume three weeks later."

@Omo.zoba said:

"Fast fast."

Grass covers students' hostel because of ASUU strike

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student went back to his school and saw that his hostel had been overtaken by grass.

This is due to the fact that no one has occupied it since the ASUU strike began.

The video he shared stirred funny reactions as many called for the strike to end.

Source: Legit.ng