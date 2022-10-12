An old man who lived abroad for 47 years without seeing his family has finally made a shocking return

The man travelled out as a young man in search of greener pastures but he never found it and also failed to return on time

When he took a trip back home, his family failed to recognise him because of has grown old and changed a lot

The video of a man who returned from abroad after spending 47 years has shocked internet users.

In the video, the man who has grown old suddenly remembered home and returned to the shock of kit and kin.

When Peter returned to Kenya, his family members could not recognise him. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Source: UGC

The story of the named Peter Shitanda was shared on YouTube by Afrimax English and it got many people talking.

Where did he go all these years?

Peter is from Kenya. He left his village and moved to Tanzania where he hoped to find a better life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He first settled in Nairobi before moving to Tanzania where he worked close to the Kilimanjaro Mountain.

When Peter failed to find greener pastures, he also failed to return home. His family waited in vain as his wives got married to other men.

Peter's kids fail to recognise him

One of his son who was 4 years old when he left them could not recognise him when he returned in his old age.

Interestingly, the old man returned with just a few bags and nothing much to show for his many years away from home.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from YouTube users

Bless Bunny said:

"I don't understand why he waited for that long, he must have a whole lots of stories to tell to the family."

Rosebelle Waihenya commented:

"Some people can be so wicked, my dad was brought up by such a dad. He could leave for even 9 years and come back empty handed, make more kids then go again. This guy didn’t have fare back but had enough to start another family, he didn’t know or care what his children ate or drunk now he needs someone to look after him and he’s back empty handed."

Young lady moves abroad from Nigeria

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady decided to move abroad after living 30 years in Nigeria.

The lady was so happy when she landed in the UK where she hopes to find a better life.

She subsequently told Nigeria goodbye, drawing reactions from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng