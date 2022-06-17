Hajj_Saheed Omo-Iya Kunmi was devastated after misplacing his second phone due to an emergency call he received

After some futile efforts to get the phone, luck smiled on him as a bike man found it and promised to return it to his location

The bike man kept his promise and this shocked Saheed who decided to show his appreciation by raising N50,000 for him

A lost phone belonging to one Hajj_Saheed Omo-Iya Kunmi was recently found and returned by a kind bike man.

Hajj_Saheed Omo-Iya Kunmi was on a call with his other phone when he got into his car, leaving behind his second phone on the bonnet of the car.

On getting to his destination, Saheed couldn't find his phone. He took a trip down memory lane and it dawned on him that he might have left it behind.

Bike man returns missing phone Photo Credit: @Hajj_Saheed Omo-Iya Kunmi

Source: Facebook

"I was about opening my car door this morning when an important call came in thru my whatsapp line. Distracted, I left the other phone, a new Samsung phone with my hotline, on the car.

I was so occupied with the call that I forgot entirely about the other phone. I drove off and in between the trip, the call ended. I didn't even remember the other phone until I got to my destination. I searched the entire car and couldn't find it", Saheed shared on Facebook.

He reached out to a couple of friends who took turns to call the line so they can get back the phone from whoever has it in his/her possession.

After some efforts, one of his friends got a positive feedback. She said someone picked and gave assurance that he was going to return the phone.

Saheed went ahead to reach out to the person and surprisingly, he promised to bring the phone to his location and he did.

Bike man named Tosin receives accolades

Saheed revealed that a bike man brought the phone to him and gave his name as Tosin.

The grateful man wanted to show appreciation by giving him money; a gesture which Tosin quickly turned down. He only wanted prayers.

Saheed is however bent on appreciating him. He shared his account details on Facebook and announced his plans to raise N50k for him.

In his words:

"Meet Tosin, a bike man! He saw the phone and returned it! I tried compensating him but he rejected it. He said I should only pray for him.

Those who witnessed it never believed such could happen. The phone was attractive enough and he could have gotten a reasonable amount from it if disposed! This is a rare gem that should not go unappreciated!

I want to raise the sum of 50,000 naira for him. Please let's surprise this young man! Support me with whatever token you have!"

Reacting to the video, Yusuf Sherifah said:

"Today a new chapter of blessing will be open for him in'sha Allah."

Adeola Odebamiji wrote:

"As in I can't even believe that people like this still exist ooo may God bless him richly."

Ajao Opeyemi reacted:

"Ur destiny helper will locater u from here in Jesus name, start multiple in good things from today."

Adebayo Aminat added:

"His type is very rare,thank You Mr tosin God bless you."

