A Nigerian man recently confronted an oyinbo man whom he claimed denied him a visa to America

In a trending video, he asked the white man what he was doing in his area and reminded him of how he denied his visa

Reacting to the outburst, the white man tried to calm the Nigerian man and even offered to take him to Russia

A Nigerian man got into an altercation with an oyinbo man who hindered his relocation to America.

In a trending video, the young man claimed that the white man was responsible for his visa to America being denied.

Nigerian man confronts oyinbo over US Visa Photo Credit: @mediagist

Source: Instagram

He accosted him in the video and threatened to deal with him both physically and spiritually for stopping his progress.

Reacting to this, the white man tried to make him calm down and even promised to send him to Russia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, this didn't sit well with the Nigerian man who continued to attack and throw shades at the white man.

In his words:

"Make una see this life o. So you stay in my estate. You at the US embassy. You denied me bro. So you stay in my estate. I will frustrate you. Can you imagine? So you stay in my estate and you denied me at the US embassy?"

Netizens react as Nigerian man confronts oyinbo over US Visa

The video has stirred reactions from netizens.

@dyslexia_initiativafrica said:

"I wish i can see the Lady that denied me as well."

@tony.bt wrote:

"Your estate as in what? u own the place."

@seunpizzle18 stated:

"You for give am wotowoto."

@user1520858593723 reacted:

"That is the lesson 2 him! his not welcome."

@mercydammy880gmail.com commented:

"See life o. Forgive him sire."

@jennehjewelkonneh said:

"I been denied 3 times, it hurt."

@brownsandrine0 noted:

"The racism is high ooh me too I'm in Bahrain I went there 2 time i went there they denied me also i was like omg hmm."

@mabellahipsy stated:

"I met the man who denied me visa to the USA n he apologized n explained hw they work."

@nickkbarbie added:

"Wahala. oyinbo better call am back o. If him go village because of you,you go forget ur country."

Watch the video below:

Many confront oyinbos in Dubai over alleged scam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video has shown the moment people stormed a travelling agency office for duping them and falling short of earlier agreements.

In a short clip, a Nigerian man and others were in the office with cameras to capture the faces of the workers in the agency. The voice behind the video kept saying that they were criminals.

He asked people who had been duped by the agency to come and collect their money. While he was talking, a man shuffled through different African passports to show how they reportedly hoarded them.

Source: Legit.ng