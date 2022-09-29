A Nigerian man identified as itibiti2 has thrown shades at a friend who refused to employ him at his poultry farm

Itibiti2 said he had begged his friend, Osabo, to allow him to feed his fowls but the friend refused

Shortly afterwards, Itibiti2 got a job and relocated to London where he now works in an office

A TikTok user, Itibiti2, has mocked a friend who turned down his request to be employed in his poultry farm.

In a recent video, Itibiti2, who's now based in London, recounted how he had pleaded with his friend in Nigeria to be employed at his poultry farm.

Man mocks friend who denied him job at a poultry farm Photo Credit: @Itibiti2 / TikTok

Itibiti2 said he didn't mind working at the farm and feeding fowls for his friend. His request was however not granted as his friend blatantly refused.

Itibiti2 hits jackpot, secures job in London

Fortunately for Itibiti2, he secured a job in London and he did not fail to throw shades at his friend in Nigeria who looked down on him.

In his words:

"Osabo how far na. Make I work you una poultry that time. Make I dey give una fowl food una say no you no go gree. For Nigeria. Now I dey London. See am na computer I take dey work. You dey see am? How life be you now? God no come from your village. I tell you before na."

Reactions as man mocks friend who denied him a job in poultry farm

@esthernjoku34 said:

"I swear man no be God."

@okky1012 wrote:

"God no come from your Village funny but true God bless bro."

@rene2nice said:

"Lol. You nor dey forget something oooo."

@thisarnold reacted:

"No be lie. God no come from anybody village."

@manchadawildapache remarked:

"Osabo don suffer."

Watch the video below:

