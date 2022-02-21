A group of people has confronted some travelling agents who they claimed dumped them in Dubai

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, people tried to capture the agents' faces as they told many to beware of them

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video wondered why oyinbo people are trying to scam black men of their money

A video has shown the moment people stormed a travelling agency office for duping them and falling short of earlier agreements.

In a short clip, a Nigerian man and others were in the office with cameras to capture the faces of the workers in the agency.

Beware of them

The voice behind the video kept saying that they were criminals. He asked people who had been duped by the agency to come and collect their money.

While he was talking, a man shuffled through different African passports to show how they reportedly hoarded them.

Words layered on the video read:

"Beware of agent in Dubai, they will let u enter overstay."

Oyinbo dey do yahoo

tinywale said:

"Person weh him face suppose don add weight since ! Una too dull Abeg! By now I don punch all his eyes."

hakeemcarter24 said:

"Dem many for dubai here na I was a victim and the worst thing is even Africans work along with then especially the East Africans. Which has let many of us stranded and helpless in one way or the other. May God help us."

mc_analog said:

"Oyibo Dey do yahoo ooooo and na black people be their clients oooo. This life na movie. Watch oooo."

oyindamolaossi said:

"They should sha inform Dubai Police."

iam_mohammed_alli said:

"If to say we get better leaders wetin pesin dey go find for Dubai. Dubai has no natural resources."

Nigerian man says he was duped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as Rexfunx spoke about the terrible encounter he had when he was trying to get out of the country.

The man revealed that he had the sum of N1.3 million in his account when he was sacked. According to him, the agency he relied on to process his travel to the UK duped him of the sum of N1.2m.

The man advised Nigerians not to be so desperate in seeking greener pastures abroad, adding that it is not worth it.

