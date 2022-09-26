A man who works as a hair stylist has become a viral sensation after he shared a nice video of his skills

In the TikTok video, the man who dresses in corporate attire with a tie to match showed off how fast he can braid

Numerous ladies on TikTok have been attracted to him by the video as they ask where he is located

TikTok users are reacting to a video of a man who works as a hair stylist for ladies.

The man known on TikTok as @mainadesalonist was seen braiding a young lady's hair skilfully.

Maina's dress code has also endeared ladies who want to make her to him. Photo credit: TikTok/@mainadesalonist.

Source: UGC

Maina who is from Kenya is so amazing with his work that ladies are asking him where he is located.

Those asking say they would want to patronise him while others declared him their best stylist in town.

After he displayed his handiwork in one of the videos, TikTokers were wowed.

Maina's dressing is special

Maina's dressing too is another thing that has attracted people to him.

He dresses in corporate attires with a tie to match. This has made him to stand out among the rest.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to Maina's amazing skills

@janerandunyume said:

"On my way to Mainas salon."

@Oliviah Holly commented:

"Dating you is a blessing! New styles every night."

@user9923631449977 said:

"Tell me the location, I'm coming."

@mercieh-nchez said:

"I see this man and I remember a Kamba quote my mum usually say..."your office is where you hang coat"..and it's TRUE. GOOD JOB."

@debrah val commented:

"You deserve a million likes bro.Good job!"

@Lee said:

"Keep it up, l love your dress code."

@Smah Magoje Nsibande commented:

"I like the way you dress up... Clean."

@user7699563805583 said:

"You dressed well, love it with your job."

Lady uses scissors to cut her hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a pretty lady used a pair of scissors to cut her long hair.

She performed the act in a TokTok video, making her flowers to panic.

When she was asked why she decided to cut her hair, the lady said she wanted to wear something different.

Source: Legit.ng