A cute white kid said she preferred to be in a black teacher's class, describing her skin colour as chocolate

The kid ran into the embrace of the teacher as the woman was all smiles looking down at the child

Many people said that children are such lovely beings who have cordial relationship with many around them

A teacher has shared a video of an oyinbo kid who chose her class over others. The kid's reason was because she looks like a chocolate.

A clip she shared online has the kid running into her embrace as they both hugged. It was such a lovely sight.

The teacher said that the kid said that she is chocolate. Photo source: TikTok/@katherineatuhaire

She described her teacher as chocolate

The woman said that the kid insisted on being in her class even though she was below the age of pupils she teaches.

Many people who reacted to the video said that kids are such a group of innocent beings and they found the chocolate comparison very funny.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ntebo Makosholo-Mpan said:

"Kids loves anything sweet and people who look like chocolate, it's adorable."

lyvimts said:

"kids are so sweet and innocent."

goldenladyt said:

"I live in Finland and my kids have so many Finnish friends and I don’t have. Kids don’t discriminate."

Fatuma Mwakusala said:

"Kids are really color blind as long u are nice and kind from them."

Jessica_Jessi said:

"I don't know how many times I've watched this."

ndutta said:

"wow am looking for a teaching job in turkey hope i will get one."

