A young man got many people laughing after he stopped a lady in the supermarket with a request to draw her

After assuring the lady that she does not need to pay anything for the service, he got down to work for some seconds

Seeing the mockery he made of her with his artwork, the lady gave him a hot pursuit, trying to get a hold of him

A Nigerian man who makes TikTok videos around drawing caricatures of strangers in public spaces has made a funny clip.

In his latest attempt to make people laugh, he approached a lady in a supermarket, asking if he could please draw her.

The lady chased the Nigerian man after seeing what he did. Photo source: TikTok/@ayomiiday

The man's drawing was funny

The lady told him that she does not have money, and the man said he just wanted to do it for free. After giving him some seconds, the man showed her what he has done.

Seeing the caricature that the man made of her, she chased him, spewing expletives. The man ran until everything became a joke.

Watch the video below:

Netizens join in the laughter

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with hundreds of shares.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

candysworld09 said:

"At least u made them happy, u try."

ANGREE BIRD said:

"I don't have money ooo, boom free picture."

Uche said:

"Na so free things dey be."

V.I.C.T.O.R said:

"He apologized even before drawing.. sorry! sorry!! sorry!!!"

SmArTdee said:

"Ayo, if you make heaven mah bend!!!!"

Nimi said:

"I guess this video has been made since last year..cos I was at work this very day."

princekosi598 said:

"I really laughed sha, da position is nice and she really position."

Danjuicy said:

"Thanks for making me laugh. awww."

