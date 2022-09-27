A young Nigerian man who loves Paul Pogba so much and always calls himself a junior to the Juventus star has been honoured

Pogba and Adidas sent him a box of the player's jerseys and delivered the items to his house in Nigeria

Many people were happy that after many years of showing his football skills online, he got a deserving recognition

A young Nigerian man who always prides himself as Pogba's lookalike has got his dream fulfilled. On his TikTok page, he often tries out the footballer's skills.

After fashioning an online image off the success of the Juventus player, he was finally recognised by him and Adidas.

Many people were very glad the young man got the recognition he deserved. Photo source: TikTok/@pogbajunior6pp, Daily Post

Pogba's gifts to him

In a short video he shared online on Monday, September 26, the man got a delivery of a big box sent from Pogba and the sports kit company.

Taking the box inside his house, another clip has him showing everyone what was sent to him. He had signed jerseys and an expensive soccer boot from Pogba.

Watch the first video below:

Below is the second video:

Netizens celebrate the young man

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ousamatarash said:

"First and I'm happy for you."

xxjuicy Pxx6 said:

"We have almost done it."

Ikram.zzlol said:

"Omg your so close, I’m so happy for you."

S.Kella17 said:

"Congratulations brother am so proud and happy for u."

I love man city said:

"Bro my day is fixed, look how happy he is."

Footy said:

"Hard work pays off my guy."

Brenda Gondwe543 said:

"you deserve it, you have come a long way. you never gave up. keep going young man."

Rouhan said:

"Paul pogba is the nice Person, Respect and congrats my friend."

