A young man dating an oyinbo lady had to wait for hours as the woman's hair was being braided

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video were amazed by how beautiful the oyinbo look with her new hairdo

Among those who watched the clip were TikTokers who wondered if he would have waited were it to be a Nigerian girl

An interracial couple known as Cyprian and Sarah on TikTok has made a video that got many people celebrating their love online.

In the clip, the Nigerian boyfriend said that his white love really loves Africa. Seconds into the video, he showed the lady braiding her hair as he waited.

Many people said that the oyinbo lady look so beautiful. Photo source: TikTok/@cyprianandsarah

Oyinbo lady showed off her braids

Seeing that his girlfriend had to wait for two hours to have her hair done, the man said that ladies are really trying when it comes to looking good.

When the salon visit was done, Sarah showed off heir new hairdo as "God dey create" words were layered on the screen.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with almost 100,000 likes.

BlairOjeks said:

"if na naija babe now u no go gree wait oo."

Deborah Ekott said:

"so 2 hours na wait. those that do hair for over 16 hours plus cor."

promiseking27 said:

"See fine girl na, some of una go bring una grandma."

Nitamakeover said:

"Does she have a brother, I'm interested."

NAZA DM said:

"You are so lucky to have her bruh, just wishing for this luck."

salvationnpiene said:

"Jehovah god made together im so happy for them like they are my blood."

ijeoma420 said:

"If na naija babe now u go fit wait

Temilade said:

"They won’t wait, you’re taking too long, when you’re done, meet me at home."

Nigerian man hugged oyinbo lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by @farielysian showed the moment a Nigerian man wanted to kiss an oyinbo lady he did not even know.

At the start of the clip, a stranger approached him on the street with the picture of the beautiful lady on his phone, asking him his thought about her.

The man said she is fine and if he were to see her, he would kiss her. He never believed he could meet the oyinbo lady in real life.

