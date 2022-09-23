Popular twin girls, Twinzlove, have tendered an apology to their father days after calling him out on TikTok

The girls apologized genuinely over their actions and also appealed to fans to forgive them for allowing their emotions to take charge

Reacting to the video, many netizens stormed the comments section to applaud the girls for being apologetic

Twin sisters, Doyin and Moyin, popularly known as Twinzlove have shared a video apologising to their father and fans at large.

In the video, the girls blamed their actions on their emotions which they claimed took charge of them.

Weeks ago, Twinzlove shared a video on TikTok criticising their father for abandoning them when they were kids and returning after they got successful.

The video went viral online and sparked controversy as some people kicked against forgiveness, while others insisted that the girls bury the hatchet and make peace with their father.

Addressing the issue, the girls tendered an apology to their father for criticising him. They also apologized to fans who felt offended by their actions.

They further promised that henceforth, they would never let their emotions get the best of them, even with issues regarding their father.

In their words:

"A couple of weeks ago there was a video that created controversies online of us saying some things about dad.

"The main purpose of this video is to apologize to everybody who felt offended and majorly to dad. I want the public to understand that we wouldn’t normally give out such word to any elder even if they weren’t our parent.

"It was very difficult growing up without a father and also extra painful that the first video of him we saw was a video of accusations against the person that has been with us the whole of our lives.

"We are sincerely sorry for our actions but this were provoked by our emotions. If we could take back the hand of time we would have rather stayed mute than letting those emotions get the best of us. All I was expecting was an apology for not being present as a father but I guess God works in mysterious ways."

Watch the full video below:

Netizens react as Twinzlove apologizes to dad

Oluwatoyin Adebayo said:

"God bless you children, Don't ever allow your emotion to override your action, you have a long way to go, if at all you can't bring your mom and dad together as one, please try and abstain from anything that can damage your future, words are so fragile once it goes out, it cannot be retrieved back again, so darling children be careful and be watchful, you carry glory, aye oni ta epo si ala yin, you still have a long way to go, even l will advise you to go and see your dad, bless him with whatever you have, by doing that you are praying for yourself, eniyan maaaa nra aye gbe ni. It is well with you and your mom, if you Don't mind, give me your mom's number , l want to talk to her as friend , as mother and as God child, God bless you all."

Annabel Omokahye wrote:

"My question have u called ur daddy? Online families are not ur biological dad, make peace wit ur father before aking for online forgiveness."

Tynah Njideke reacted:

"You’re seeing your dad on BBC for the 1st time, was your choice, ur mom ought to have take you girls to your dad or better your dad’s family, please also see the wrong side of your mom and don’t judge your dad alone, remember mothers have upper hand in the life of there children most , love you guys, stay bless."

Oladapo Shittu commented:

"I really appreciate your apology. please settle the matter between your daddy and your mom also let them be together before you get married oooo is very important for your own benefit in the future."

Ibukola added:

"This has shown that your mum is not a wayward woman after all,and that she raised you guys well. God bless you guys and continue to enlarge your coast."

Father of Twinzlove reacts after being called out by twin daughters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that pastor Sunday Oladimeji, the father of popular twin comedians, Twinzlove, has reacted after his daughters accused him of abandoning them.

Days ago, the twins, Doyin and Moyin, called out their father, alleging that he abandoned them with their mother because he didn't want twins. They also stated that he wants to come back into their lives but they do not want him anymore.

Reacting to the allegations in an interview with BBC Yoruba, Sunday denied abandoning his children after they were born. He claimed that he had to leave after the mother of his twin girls, Iya Ibeji, gave birth to a son from another man.

