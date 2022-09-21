A kind-hearted Nigerian lady, Amara, gave her parents a big treat as she took them to the cinema to watch King Woman

After they were done at the cinema, Amara cried at home for joy when she found out that her mother and father had never experience such a good time

Many Nigerians praised the lady for being thoughtful as some said that they would plan the same for their parents

A Nigerian lady known as Amara on TikTok has gone online to share a video of the lovely moment she took her parents out on a date.

After buying tickets for them, her mother and father sat with popcorn and enjoyed the movie King Woman. They all had fun.

The lady said that she cried when they told her they have never been to the cinema. Photo source: TikTok/@the_amarion

When the show was done, they told the lady that it would be their first time in the cinema as they have never experienced such in their life.

Hearing that, Amara said that she got home and cried. Many people who reacted to her video said that she indeed did well.

Watch the video below:

UDUAK said:

"okay, this is a sign to do so next month."

Oby said:

"This made me so emotional."

zainabisah651 said:

"as u make them happy may ur life shine."

annyta505 said:

"This really got me ... as the first child, would really want to do same ,, if only my parents were together."

Damichrane said:

"After you na you, u are good. Your heart is patient, loving, accommodating. Keep doing whatever u’re doing I’m a big big fan."

Temilola said:

"My own parents will just sleep off its either my mom disturbs you with unnecessary questions or my dad will just end up sleeping, cute tho."

Thelotuschick_ said:

"You're such a beautiful soul Amara. You deserve all the good things in life."

