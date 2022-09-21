Popular Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, got social media buzzing when she shared a hilarious video on Instagram

In the video, Pastor Odumeje was seen confronting a group of native doctors who stopped his car on the road in broad daylight

It turned into an argument that led to the man of God destroying their charms, the actress noted that the person in the video is not Odumeje but his lookalike and slammed him greatly

Nigerians have reacted differently to the video, with many of them dragging the actress for slamming the people who were featured in the video

A video of popular man of God, Pastor Odumeje, and some traditional worshippers confronting each other in broad daylight has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In the video that was shared by actree, Rita Edochie, the man of God challenged the native doctors and destroy the charms they placed on the bonet of his car.

Odumeje's lookalike confronts native doctors. Credit: @ritaedochie

After the interesting show, the car refused to move and they made attempt at fixing it.

Rita noted that the person in the video if not Pastor Odumeje but someone who looks like him and playing using the man of God name.

She used unprintable words on them and slammed them greatly.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video, most of them slammed the actress for calling out the people who acted in it.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kettyperrymicky:

"Mummy Don't fight or judge anyone on behalf of ur man of God, for he ,that sees in the dark will rewards each and everyone of us according to how we lived on earth."

____Ovie01:

"You are an actress dose it mean the roles you played in moves are also misleading? As an actress you don’t use this words to pass messages. Really they were on the positive side of your man of God and they passed a powerful message."

Kettyperrymicky:

"Mama please stop calling them goats."

Ummisufia:

"My God help us all and lead us to the right path. This is staged joor. I experienced one in a church near by, had to entered to witness what was actually happening there."

Twinz_cj:

"I was able to narrate the end of the movie before watching it finish."

