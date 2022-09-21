Korra Obidi has sparked reactions on social media with a video of her complaining over her daughter June's head injury

According to the mum of two, the girl sustained the injury under her ex-husband Justin's watch because he was using her to advertise his bonnets

Korra also added that if the incident had happened under her care, she would have been tagged a dancer who neglected her kids

Korra Obidi's children returned to her from their father's place with a head injury on June, her first daughter.

The dancer in a video which has gone viral on social media called out her ex Justin and noted that if it had happened under her care, she would have been accused of neglecting her kids.

Korra continued by saying that the head injury was enough for school authority to send June back home, all because Justin used the kids for advertisement.

Despite the fact that her ex is a doctor, the mum of two added that he made her child have a head injury simply because he wanted to sell bonnets.

Nigerians react to the video

kimorairawo:

"It’s easy for you people to tell Korra to rest. Korra is constantly coming on live here as an evidence. If you are in any marital fight with a bitter person, you will understand that most unnecessary actions becomes necessary. Korra keep coming on live, keep telling your own side of the story."

evelyn____xx:

"Why putting all your business online. I hope these kids don’t grow up traumatized, their whole childhood is on instagram and the internet never forgets."

officialmwange:

"If she has a head injury, she needs to get checked out at the hospital, not on social media. Simple."

justkingmartins:

"Bia! This woman! Everything is social media to this one! Weytin consine us? Madam! Focus on the head injury and stop videoing your children unnecessarily to the public!"

iamehiphil:

"Omo, are we unknowingly related to this girl, why she dey tell us everything? like I don't understand "

its_korey:

"Na the innocent pikin I dey pity. Unnecessary exposure."

