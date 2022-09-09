Father of popular twin celebrities, Twinzlove, has shared his own side of the story after being called out by his children

His twin girls had accused him on social media of abandoning them with their mother shortly after they were born

However, reacting to the allegations against him, the father debunked all claims while alleging that his wife cheated on him

Pastor Sunday Oladimeji, the father of popular twin comedians, Twinzlove, has reacted after his daughters accused him of abandoning them.

Days ago, the twins, Doyin and Moyin, called out their father, alleging that he abandoned them with their mother because he didn't want twins.

They also stated that he wants to come back into their lives but they do not want him anymore.

Reacting to the allegations in an interview with BBC Yoruba, Sunday denied abandoning his children after they were born.

He claimed that he had to leave after the mother of his twin girls, Iya Ibeji, gave birth to a son from another man.

The dad further claimed that his wife left him with the twins for two months without giving any notice of her whereabouts. His mother also took sides with her son as she narrated the ordeal with Iya Ibeji.

Netizens react as Pastor Sunday debunks allegations of abandoning his twins

Siko Siko said:

"Only God knows the truth, but whatever it is he is still their father."

John Olanike wrote:

"When I first listen to iya ibeji interview I doubt her stories, my mind did not believe her cuz looking at her alone u'll know she is tough. This man doesn't care for anything from them It's obvious but God knows the best."

Fish Kikiowo reacted:

"Most of the things he says might be true but when he said 'mi o na', I believe he lied. He couldn't maintain eye contact."

Oluwaseun Margaret commented:

"This doesn't good for this twinz. They're upcoming and don't need all these drama."

Ayomide Wasiu noted:

"The truth is that both parents can never have same story to tell, I am a product of a broken home so I can relate very well. Now it is left to the girls if they want to forgive their father and move on coz all this isn’t necessary anymore."

Twin girl share amazing transformation years after dad left

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cute set of twins identified as Doyin and Moyin have shared a touching story after getting rejected by their father years ago.

The twin girls who shared their story via TikTok recounted how their father disliked twins and abandoned them after they were delivered. They grew up with their mother who loved them dearly, stayed by their side, and raised them singlehandedly.

Luckily, they got popular on social media after sharing several funny content on Instagram. From there, their success kicked off. Taking to their TikTok account, the beautiful young girls shared transformation photos with their mother and people got emotional after seeing their growth and glow-up.

