A kid's priceless reaction to the news that her mother is pregnant has gathered over one million views online

The baby had to ask her mother how the baby got into her stomach, a question the mother hesitated to answer

Out of excitement, the baby ran towards out of her presence, saying she is gong to spread the news of pregnancy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A mother approached her kid daughter and told her that she is pregnant and expecting her baby just to get her reaction.

The child who was surprised that her mother has a baby in her tummy said she would love to have a baby sister.

"How did it get in there?": Baby girl reacts to mother's pregnancy, mum explains

Source: UGC

At every point of the conversation, she kept wondering about how the baby got into her mother's tummy. She asked how big the child is. The mother said when the child is older, the baby will be born.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Coming down from their car, she wanted to know how the baby got in there. The mother said she and her father put it in. She was so happy about having a sister soon.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over one million views with thousands of reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pamathome said:

"She's so sweet and beautiful."

Tiffÿ said:

"When she asks how it got in your tummy."

Ronnie said:

"When I told my daughter that I have a baby in my tummy, her first response was: you ate it?"

Jo said:

"She’s so smart!! Processed the news so well."

Nessahh said:

"how did the baby get in your tummy."

Minnie said:

"The hesitation when she asked how the baby got in there."

MaryGS said:

"Angel face. “How did it get there?” Bet u weren’t expecting that question, huh? LOL. Blakey is So intelligent."

umorfarukisah said:

"Kids are so innocent 'How did the baby get in there?'"

gillianwilcox386 said:

"Well answered there Kadyn. Blakely asking clever questions for her age."

Child cried after mum gave birth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a little girl gave a 'funny' reaction after she got the news that her mother just gave birth to a boy.

At first, the girl shouted "no" in disbelief that such cannot happen. When her little brother confirmed the news, the kid threw her pen away and started crying.

She was expecting the birth to be of the same gender as her. A nurse and her dad who were present found the kid's reaction really funny.

Source: Legit.ng