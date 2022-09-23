There was pandemonium at a bus park after a baby fell off the hands of a young lady who tried to help a mother

The mother had begged a fellow bus passenger to help her carry her baby when the tragic incident happened

It was gathered that the young lady was subsequently beaten by angry eyewitnesses at the park after the baby gave up the ghost

A young lady was beaten up by angry mobs after a baby fell off her hands at a bus stop.

A report by Twitter user @shesamale claimed that the young lady had assisted a mother to carry her child inside a public bus after she asked her to.

Mother and child, Bus stop Photo Credit: AfrikImages Agency / James Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Shesamale said she was first approached by the mother but she turned down the request, and the mother had to appeal to someone else who agreed.

Just as they were about to alight from the bus, the baby fell and died instantly. The mother claimed that the young lady had done something to her child.

Angry mobs gathered at the scene and beat up the young lady whose hands the child fell off from.

Reactions as baby falls from lady's hands at bus stop

Portharcourt Batman said:

"Truth is, once you're out in public, mind your business. Invest in earpiece and glasses, e dey save many things."

Kay Kayode wrote:

"I always reject it. I helped one woman lap her daughter one time. She soaked my cloth with more than one litre of urine. Small sorry she didn’t say. They just got down and moved. Adult like me was sitting there with a trouser soaked in pee. I didn’t even know how to feel."

Agboola Starr commented:

"That's crazy. It's probably a scam. That woman will be forced to drop a huge sum of money and then the child would get up after certain conditions are met. Someone had a similar experience with these kinda people one time. Although I may be wrong. Thank God you didn't fall for it."

TherealBorme added:

"I remember the one that was telling her child "sit on this uncle's leg".. I just remove my leg and the child fell."

Heartbroken mother loses two children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother identified as Cynthia has narrated how she lost her two children to fever.

In a post shared via TikTok, she revealed that the two children died of 'mere fever'. She said she first lost her 7-year-old son in October 2021 and she tried to end her life, thinking that it would bring a solution to her pain.

Cynthia said she has only one kid now and she feels scared whenever the child falls sick.

Source: Legit.ng