A Nigerian mum has shared her emotional pain after seeing that her beautiful daughter looks exactly like her husband

She said she had expected that after spending so much time in her womb, the pretty little girl would have resembled her

The woman identified on TikTok as Stephny Ike said her husband and daughter need to pay her for the emotional pain

A Nigerian woman has jokingly tackled her beautiful daughter for resembling her daddy.

The new mum identified on TikTok as Stephny Ike said her kid who spent 9 months in her womb came out looking like her husband.

Stephny Ike is not happy that her daughter failed to look like her. Photo credit: TikTok/@stephnyike2.

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, Stephny said she should be paid for the emotional damage she has gone through.

Many TikTokers saw the joke in her post and instantly understood with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The girl is Stephny's first daughter

But Stephny Sounded very much wounded emotionally. She said her daughter did her dirty.

She gave birth at 40 weeks, and she had hoped she would have child looking like her.

A photo of her husband she shared shows that the kid who is her first daughter looks exactly like Stephny's husband.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react

@Merit James said:

"If she's the first daughter, it's expected. No vex you go do them back."

@Goodness Ekeh commented:

"She's her father's daughter."

@user8316805669046 said:

"Call the police, this is betrayal."

@Mmasi & Ivan said:

"They betrayed you."

@Halade Holajumoke Sh said:

"It's not fair at all."

@Adebola_t said:

"You did well my daughter. Na me and you plan am."

@user6069172564113 said:

"My daughter too. Just as if they split her dad into two."

@viviana2 commented:

"Same here oh my daughter nah her daddy's carbon copy."

@Barbieprecious said:

"If only you see my husband and my sons I swear you will pity me."

@Bethylove247 said:

"My daughter didn't disappoint me she looks so much like me."

Nigerian man celebrates welcoming a child after 8 years

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man celebrated as he welcomed a child after 8 years of waiting.

The man named Samsom Olubode said he and his wife spent a lot resources looking for a child.

After welcoming the baby boy, Samsom said he also got a new job.

Source: Legit.ng