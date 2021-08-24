A girl cried when she was informed that her mother gave birth to a boy instead of a baby girl who she was expecting

In anger, she threw a pen away in a viral video as her dad walked towards her and gave her a warm hug

Mixed reactions trailed the clip as some people said that her expression of disgust is really bold for a kid

A little girl has given a 'funny' reaction after she got the news that her mother has just given birth to a boy.

At first, the girl shouted "no" in disbelief that such cannot happen. When her little brother confirmed the news, the kid threw her pen away and started crying, Daily Mail reports.

Why a boy?

She was expecting the birth to be of the same gender as her. A nurse and her dad who were present found the kid's reaction really funny.

Many people who reacted to her video said that they love how expressive the kid was in showing her disgust at the situation.

tuffyin42 said:

"This little gal is definitely upset and showing it, especially throwing the pen down in disgust."

yaaaash_offical said:

"Oh my god, so much hates for brother. What an anger. she will love him once he comes at home."

cybern0mad said:

"What a stupid thing to ingrain in a toddler."

the_realroseall said:

"I feel you little sis. Look around the world. All the boys do is cause wars and instability."

zoepepper8 said:

"Knowledge is power little one, you are still the Princess, and I guarantee your two brothers will fight like cats and dogs!"

