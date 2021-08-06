29-year-old Oseni Olamide was involved in a horrific road crash that later saw his leg amputated after a terrible long spell at three different hospitals

The Ogun state-born was a manning a private firm as a security guard when he was struck by the tragedy of life

Oseni is seeking help from kind-hearted people to help him settle his hospital bills as he continues to struggle with the reality of his present predicament

Oseni Olamide left his home aiming to return back at night with a face beaming with smiles and hope of better days ahead despite his meagre income as a security guard manning a private firm.

But unknown to the 29-year-old young man, tragedy which is above all plans struck during a road crash. And since then, the young man's existence has been left in shambles on the hospital bed and crutches.

Oseni Olamide, 29, was a security guard when he had the accident.

How it happened

Hale and fully agile Oseni, who is residing at No. 10 Soetan Street Owode, Sango Otta Ogun state, said he boarded a motorcycle heading to his workplace when he was hit by the misfortune of life.

Oseni told Legit.ng that the bike he took was moving between a car and trailer in one of the state's busy roads when it was suddenly hit by the trailer into the wheels of the fast-moving car.

Life in 3 hospitals

He was rushed to the State Hospital in Otta Ogun state -- thanks to good samaritans-- where he was given emergency medical treatment.

The young man narrated that after the affected leg showed no sign of recovery, he was moved to the Orthopedic Traditional Hospital located in the Owode area.

After a money-gulping spell, Oseni said he was eventually taken to another hospital, Caring Angel Hospital, located at Ojuore Otta in Ogun state.

Oseni Olamide saw his leg amputated after a terrible accident.

"It was there my leg was amputated," dejected Oseni disclosed with tears while speaking to Legit.ng

Owing hospital bills and needing assistance

With one of is legs gone to the blade of the surgeon, traumatised Oseni is still owing hospital bills which is posing a huge obstacle to his discharge.

The 29-year-old young man is appealing to kind-hearted people to help him with contributions as he is still healing at Caring Angel Hospital.

If you wish to help Oseni, reach him via 09034514050

Here are his bank details:

0077306242

Access Bank

