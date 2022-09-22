Emmanuel Adenule lost his wife years ago and subsequently lost five of his children to the cold hands of death

Emmanuel said he has just two children left and they do not have enough money to take care of him

Due to his sad ordeal, the heartbroken man began begging in the streets and a kind stranger came to his aid

An elderly man named Emmanuel Adenule has shared a touching story of how he lost his wife and five children.

Emmanuel said he lost his wife years ago to the cold hands of death. He however didn't mention what killed her.

Subsequently, he lost five of his children, leaving him with two remaining, as he once had a total of seven children.

A kind man identified as @teaserprank on Instagram saw him sitting by the roadside and decided to ease his pain.

He asked the older man why he was sitting sadly, and he poured out his pain. He said he now begs in the streets for money to eat, as he can't disturb his two children.

"My wife has died. My children are 7. 5 don die. E remain only two and na them dey cater for the children of the 5 wey die. I can't put my problem on them", Emmanuel said.

Touched by this, Teaser brought out some wads of cash and handed them to the older man who broke down in tears.

