A Nigerian man has called out a Delta indigene on Facebook for scamming him of over N10 million

According to the man, he gave the Deltan the money to do visas for his family, but that was not what it was used for

He said the man used his money to relocate his own family to the United Kingdom and shared their photo online

A Nigerian man, King Rdk, has exposed another fellow for running away with his money.

Sharing the fellow's family photo on Facebook, King claimed the Delta indigene used the over N10 million he paid for his family visas to relocate his own people to the UK.

King said it has been four months since he was defrauded and the man was yet to refund him a dime. Using cuss words on the man and his family, King vowed never to forgive him.

He prayed that the man suffers till death overseas. His post read in part:

"It’s over 4 months now, you used my money I send you for my own family visa take carry your own family go UK , One kobo you never pay me till date oh.

"Make Sapele people bear me witness oh, This boy is very wicked, I swear to GOD I will never forgive you, you go suffer die for that UK you Dey so. Death will locate you and your entire family, my 10 million naira plus will worry you till you die.

"Na so all of Una Dey carry die for that Sapele so after Una go put the matter for Cult matter not knowing say na Watin you cause with your hand."

King Rdk's post stirs reactions

Sikira Bae said:

"Na wah ohh is really bad of him tho, give him more time dear if he nor pay b4 u do what’s on ur mind."

Iyke Onyekwe said:

"This is has been going on for junky Years now! This same idiot ate my money twice and the so called ones backing him up they will all inherit the curse…. TWICE OGBOMO CHANGE UR WAYS."

Oma Progress said:

"Deep down your conscience you know fully we’ll say the money no reach so again say them dun pay you part of the money but you proceed to laying curses are you not the cursed one…you carry matter go police station and agreed amount was made but still yet you love attention."

Jennifer Chinedu said:

"Your 10 million will not go go like that don't worry yourself you will pay for it you don't want to work hard and take his family to UK you use your own money without your consent is evil."

Banks publish names of 1,042 Nigerians using fake visas to buy cheap dollars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that banks had listed over 1k names of Nigerians using fake visas to buy cheap data.

This isn't the first time the CBN has used a name-and-shame tactic; in the past, loan defaulters' names have also been released.

According to ThisDay report, Zenith Bank, followed by Sterling Bank and Access Bank recorded the most forex defaulting customers.

On its website, Zenith Bank listed 879 FX offenders, while Polaris Bank and Sterling Bank listed 54 and 52, respectively.

