A man identified as Kenneth Owuor has professed love for his landlord on social media as he showed off a letter the man sent him

In the letter, the man intimated him of his decision to reduce his monthly house rents from May 2022 to December 2022 citing high cost of living

Kenneth said he has only seen the landlord less than 5 times in the 6 years he has lived in the man's house

A happy tenant has showered encomiums on his landlord on social media platform Twitter for a kind gesture he recently received.

The Kenyan tenant, Kenneth Owuor, shared a copy of a rent review letter his landlord identified as John Mwedwa had given him.

He professed love for his landlord Photo Credit: @KennethAmbet

Source: Twitter

In the letter, the landlord said he'd be reducing tenants' monthly rents for 7 months starting from May to December 2022.

John cited the prevailing high cost of living as his reason for taking such an action.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

John has been showing love to his tenants before now

Kenneth however revealed that the landlord didn't just start out being kind but has been showing kindness to tenants since he moved in.

According to Kenneth, the landlord gives tenants gifts every Christmas and had one time reduced the house rent by Ksh 3k (N10k) due to a bad service road leading to the house.

The excited tenant while describing the landlord as a good man said he had only met him about 5 times despite being in the house for 6 years.

"Just a good man generally. Should be in public service.

"During COVID he gave us a 30 percent off for 1 year.

"He then reduced the rent by 3k because of a bad service road leading to the house.

"Now this. Very in touch with reality," he wrote.

His tweet blew on the platform, receiving over 24k engagements as of the time of making this report.

See his tweet below:

Social media reacts

@DanielRegha said:

"My landlord didn't increase my rent, I really applaud him for being considerate & showing empathy (during this difficult times) cos almost every lessor in my area significantly increased rents. Although I had he increased the rents of few tenants, not mine though. I thank God."

@ElSirdeeq99 said:

"Can never be Nigerian landlords.

"They'll be like, "Due the to the economic hardship & inflation we're facing in the country, we hereby increase your rent from xxxxx to xxxxxx. This is to enable us serve you better."

@Ck14Cynthia said:

"U are lucky.. I stay in ngara and our landlord has increased rent based on the number of people staying. You live as a family u pay 2k more than singles. So sad."

@Tess13417772 said:

"Its soo sad that this country has damaged us to the point we dont bliv in humanity anymore. You probably wouldn't have doubted him if it was negative news. You will be fine."

Man receives an outrageous letter from landlord after a Facebook post he made

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had shared the outrageous letter he got from his landlord following a post he made on Facebook.

In the letter he shared, which was sent by his landlord's lawyers, Olumide was notified that the rent for his 2 bedroom flat had increased from N450,000 to N550,000. And the new increment was excluding security and cleaners' salaries, the letter noted.

The stunned tenant identified as Olumide said he rather would laugh about the development. He wrote:

"I made a post about Lanlords this week and I got this memo from my Landlord tonight.

"This is too outrageous to get me angry. I'd rather laugh about it.

"Canada ti ya o."

Source: Legit.ng