A young Nigerian lady has shared her dad's hilarious reaction after he visited her new apartment abroad

The jolly man screamed on seeing the fine interior and jokingly admitted that he was jealous of her place

The man went on to funnily brag about having properties in Nigerian and America to which his daughter expressed her desire to inherit them all

A lovely video showing a Nigerian dad's reaction on his first visit to the new apartment his daughter resides in.

The lady shared the clip on TikTok herself wondering why African dads are like that.

He bragged about owning properties while she owned just an apartment. Photo Credit: TikTok/@yourgirlkam

In the clip, the man marvelled at where his daughter lives and jokingly admitted that he is jealous of her.

He then bragged about how he owns properties in Nigeria and America, while she just has an apartment. The lady replied him that she can't wait to inherit his properties.

As he toured the apartment, he noted something in the apartment he didn't like how it was done.

Along the line, he phoned his wife to share his excitement with her. The man then went to another section of the apartment where he posed for photos.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

radh said:

"Why do they all get that same demeanour when taking Facebook photos? My dad thinks he’s king."

atienooo said:

"All African dads have this outfit stashed somewhere in their wardrobe... from the shirt to the sandals."

otito.nc said:

"Omg like Dad’s love when they hang out with their kids without their wives."

naeche said:

"Get this man a TV show neowwwwwww, the real life of vince vincent, nigerian chief."

Winnie Oshodin said:

"I think that as they grow older they become literal comedians the older they are the more unhinged."

