A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after alleging to be the twin brother of popular prophet Odumeje

Several videos making the rounds online show him disguising himself as the prophet while claiming a relationship with him

Social media users have reacted to the viral clips with many netizens throwing shades and calling him 'Aba made'

Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, is a prophet, singer, and general overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry.

Man claims to be Odumeje's twin Photo Credit: @mcindaboskiodumejejnr /Prophet Odumeje

A video which surfaced online shows the self-acclaimed twin brother of Odumeje creating a scene on a highway while clashing with an alleged native doctor.

However, some netizens are insisting that he has no relationship with the prophet, as they accused him of staging a skit to trend.

Others jokingly threw shades at him referring to the young man as 'Aba made' Odumeje'.

The young man with the username @mcindaboskiodumejejnr usually shares videos on his TikTok page, talking like the prophet and copying his walking steps.

Netizens react to viral video

@charlesunegbu1 said:

"This when Odumeje dey sell gala for onitsha holdup."

@w_h_irls remarked:

"Odumeje is aggressive but this one is not."

@pablo20985 wrote:

"This Odumeje is made in Aba."

@wizzyfundz38:

"This one nah when odumeje dey push wheel barrow."

@user6174018151857 reacted:

"Who be dis abii myeye’s dey pain me dis one is fake odumeje oo."

@blessingmak8 said:

"This one wey be like kuje prison pastor. No be only Odumeje."

@bliss_k commented:

"This is evidence that no human can have an exact clone."

@y0ungdave1 added:

"This one no be lion family oo na the cat family."

@tee_634 asked:

"Why do I feel it’s acting?"

Watch the video below:

Comedian Sabinus' look-alike storms the streets of Aba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who looks like popular comedian, Sabinus, has been trending on TikTok.

In a video making rounds online, the young man dressed like the comedian and stormed the streets of Aba, Abia state. Eyewitnesses who saw him thought he was the original comedian and they gathered around him like they saw a celebrity.

The young man who actually looks like the comedian, rocked Sabinus' uniform blue and black attire, including a very short tie.

Source: Legit.ng