Famous Nigerian comic and skit maker Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, better known as Cute Abiola, has sparked a huge reaction online after a video of him and some women were seen holding an 8th days prayer for Queen Elizabeth II.

Lawyer Kunle had shared a video on his Instagram page seen amid some women; they were all dressed in the same clothes as it's popular amongst Yoruba Muslims gathered to hold an 8th days Fidau procession for the recently passed Queen of England.

Many people have reacted to the video, querying if the popular comic was related to the Queen in any way for him to be holding an 8th-day Fidau prayer for her.

Watch the video below:

Read some of the hilarious comments the video generated:

@sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"Nephew Charlie opor."

@iamyetundebakare:

"Iru kileleyi ."

@the_real_simigold:

"You be case … You sure say you no smoke ."

@ykmoore_:

"Wetin be your own."

@emperor_chisel:

"Areeeeh … high commissioner paying his last respects ."

@blazeisfunny:

"Elisa will be so happy in heafun right now ."

@official_akboumaye:

"It’s the harmony in the song for me, no mic, no auto tone, Yoruba are culturally enriched."

@lovely.topsy:

"Na ilorin Una do am ni ."

