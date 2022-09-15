Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tolani Baj has been dragged by some fans of Wizkid after her tweet about Davido

After Davido called out DJ Maphorisa for not acknowledging his efforts on Amapiano in Nigeria, Tolani questioned why anyone wouldn't like the singer

Thw tweet attracted Wizkid FC and the situation quickly escalated into ugly exchange of words and receipts

Popular Big Brother Naija star Tolani Baj asked a question on Twitter and things went downhill from there and degenerated into a full blown fight.

Davido had earlier called out South African record producer DJ Maphorisa for downplaying his role in making Amapiano sound popular.

Following that, Tolani Baj took to her page to ask why anyone wouldn't like Davido as she urged his haters to keep choking.

"How can one not like Davido? Keep choking."

Tolani Baj calls Wizkid fans Riff Raff FC

Her question generated mixed reactions with some people, presumably Wizkid's fans calling Tolani Baj a 'pick me'.

Sighting the backlash, the actress tagged the over zealous fans Riff Raff FC, discarding the suffix Wizkid.

Someone went as far as going to bring up old tweet where the BBNaija star gushed over Wizkid.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to the exchange

The exchange went out of Twitter and made the rounds on social media.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

@OKENCY61:

"They re just hating for nothing. But boy keep going bigger each day. @davido na big name."

@Phemzyholan_:

"Na you be this? Wizkid no go still reply uBigbrother past glory."

@omotoy0si:

"No one is ch%king cl%ut anim@l. Stop inserting yourself where you’re not needed, and no be you go decide who we go like. I hope you get that vixen role with this f%lishness."

@GentryXxx7:

"It’s a pity you don’t have any strategy to revive your dieing career but you want to turn the bad energy towards people that done even care about U !!! "

@omotoy0si:

"The easiest way is to mention his fanbase since you can’t be his friend in your wildest dreams. P@ined mf. The riff raffs reside in your family."

sweezzy1:

"Wait o you wan dey enter big Wiz ? "

