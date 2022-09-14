A hilarious video seen on Instagram has shown how a Nigerian mum displayed her mastery of the Yoruba language

In the video, she secretly used it to call out an Oyinbo lady who was interviewing her and made her believe something else

Nigerians find the video very interesting and hilarious because what was said was different from what the Oyinbo lady was made to believe

A Nigerian mum has used deep Yoruba words to confuse an Oyinbo lady in a way that has caught online attention.

In the video, the Oyibo lady was interviewing the Nigerian mum and asked her to teach her something in Yoruba.

The Nigerian deceived the Oyinbo lady in Yoruba language. Photo credit: @maisvault.

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian mum agreed to teach her a sentence. She said:

"Oju o ti e, o ti e mo ounje se."

These words when translated mean:

"You're not ashamed, you don't know how to cook."

What was interpreted for the Oyinbo lady

However, after she made the sentence, she also gave her a wrong interpretation and made her to believe something else.

In the clip, the Nigerian mum told the lady that "Oju o ti e, o ti e mo ounje se" means "You are beautiful." She believed her and jubilated.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@sncshoesnbags said:

"She lied, she said you are not ashamed that you are a bad cook."

@zaraa.al commented:

"Most importantly she didn't wink at the end."

@abiola.deb said:

"Best not to repeat that! She pulled typical Nigerian Aunty on you!"

@nikkisuko commented:

"Lies! She said you have zero shame that you can't cook."

@solafagbemi said:

"It really means you’re beautiful."

Nigerian man confuses oyinbo kid with Igbo Language

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man used the Igbo Language to confuse a white kid.

In a hilarious video that has gone viral, the kid was speaking into the ears of the Nigerian man. The man replied to the conversation with the Igbo language.

The boy became confused and continued to ask the man what he meant. The man however refused to revert to a language the boy could understand.

Source: Legit.ng