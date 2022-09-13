A beautiful lady who has a great resemblance to Temiloluwa Elizabeth Otedola has become a viral sensation

Many Nigerians who noted the similar facial features remarked that the lady also has the same voice as Temi

On her own part, the lady is having a great time seeing the resemblance and has reacted to the rumours

Nigerians can't get over a video of a lady who looks like Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter, Temi.

This is coming days after the lookalikes of some celebrities like Sabinus and Regina Daniels trended on social media.

The lady has become a viral sensation. Photo Credit: TikTok/@lolade.holm

Source: UGC

Temi's lookalike with the handle @lolade.holm got wind of the insinuations circulating on social media and reacted in a video she posted on TikTok.

In the clip which is a response to a netizen who noted that she looks like Temi Otedola, the lady said she still doesn't see the similarities. She captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"@Chioma it’s like i’m the only person that doesn’t see it."

She had a background picture of Temi Otedola as she tried to see through netizens eyes.

Many persons added another observation about her voice. They thought it also sounds like Temi.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Ayoola said:

"First thing I thought when I saw your video. you kinda do."

Chioma said:

"How can you notttt???? like it’s right there."

Comedy guy said:

"I swear I thought you were temi until I read the caption and looked once more.."

Claire said:

"Lmaoo I thought this was her at first. You guys sound almost alike as well."

Zaldo said:

"Even before I saw the comment you do girl and the voice."

Sheikh Ameer7200 said:

"Dawwg tell otedola to come and carry you, you're his long lost daughter."

Donald Trump lookalike becomes internet sensation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who looks like Donald Trump had demonstrated his ability to also speak like the former US president.

The unidentified man put his talents to work in an amazing showcase shared by @ladbible on Instagram.

Netizens had a hard time believing that the man in question is not related to the ex-president in anyway.

Showcasing his imitation talent, the man gesticulated and articulated authoritatively - a manner of talking Trump was famed for while in office - as he spoke about an imaginary group of persons. The only physical feature of Trump the imitator didn’t have was the businessman's hairs and eyebrows colour.

Source: Legit.ng