A Nigerian man and a white kid have used their unusual conversation to entertain Nigerians on social media

In a short clip, the kid spoke a language the man never understood and he replied to him in Igbo to confuse the kid

Many Nigerians who reacted to the funny video said the man was only trying to score a language-diversity point by speaking his own

A Nigerian man has generated massive reactions online in a video as he conversed with a white kid in the Igbo language.

In a TikTok video, after the kid had said something to him by bringing his mouth close to his ear, the man reacted in Igbo.

A Nigerian man spoke Igbo to a white kid in a video. Photo source: Tik Tok/@dcooldaddy

Must you speak close to my ears?

Looking confused, the kid said "huh?" to ask him to repeat himself. The man did in the same language, leaving him more perplexed.

What the man said loosely translates as:

“I can hear you I’m not deaf, must you speak so close to my ears? I can hear you perfectly.“

Watch the video below:

The video reshared by Tunde Ednut gathered over 1,500 comments as at the time this report was written.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

glowryhaa said:

"Awww sweet baby, he’s still saying 'huh'."

i_am_renajojo said:

"He said 'I’m hearing what you’re saying, I’m not deaf, must you say to my ears before I could hear you'."

della.ville said:

"Why he Dey worry the pickin naw."

chimn3cherem said:

"This man must be from Anambra."

precious11132019 said:

"The boy speak waiting the guy no hear and the guy reply the boy too for waiting he no hear 1-1."

chuzzyofficial said:

"See his head like someone bearing Ndubuisi.

machidalooks said:

"Normally Once you have naija blood, no matter where you are, u no fit Dey fully normal."

