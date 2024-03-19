A video of a young lady making TikTok content before her deceased grandmother's coffin has elicited mixed reactions

As a way of mourning her cherished grandmother, the lady thought it necessary to dance beside it while being recorded

While some internet users wondered how she managed to pull it off, others passed funny remarks about it

A young lady has broken the news of her late grandma's passing on social media in a unique way.

@funmi_layorO did it by sharing a video in which she happily danced beside her deceased granny's coffin, which was in the back of a car.

She mourned her grandma's passing in a unique way. Photo Credit: @funmi_layorO

Source: TikTok

According to @funmi_layorO, she thought it wise to do a TikTok trend before the burial of her cherished grandma.

"Doing this trend with my grandma before they laid her to rest," she captioned her TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Another clip showed the emotional lady carrying her grandma's coffin with the pallbearers.

Still on coffin content, a gospel singer had arrived on stage for a performance in a coffin.

Watch the video below:

@funmi_layor0's video generated a buzz

pretty said:

"E go shock u spirit go follow u dance very soon."

user950218595904olayinka said:

"She’s super proud of u sisnd her blessings will never leave u Amin."

Nana Ama said:

"God my greatest fear is losing my grandma I don't know how life will be for me without her."

Blossom said:

"So m the only one that saw that woman on white garment dancing?"

Evil OJ said:

"Why is that old woman sitting next to you and smiling."

Precious said:

"What if she wakes and joins you?"

VERIFIED MIMI said:

"How did u get the chance to make videos with her cops."

Hearts.444.(precious) said:

"She’s resting well and she’s so proud of you."

Lady spotted sitting on coffin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was captured sitting on a coffin.

The story behind the video has it that some people wanted to buy the dead body in the coffin close to the woman's house, a move she vehemently rejected.

A freshly dug grave was also seen in the video and many people gathered, talking in local dialects, discussing the matter. Due to the woman's refusal and total rejection of the burial, another grave was later dug, wherein the corpse was buried away from the woman's house.

Source: Legit.ng