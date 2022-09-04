A video showing a maid dancing in her boss' house while she was working has stirred massive reactions online

The lady's boss jokingly said that she has employed someone with greater energy than hers as she filmed her

Many people who reacted to the video were happy with the cordial relationship between the woman and her employee

A Nigerian woman who always does video with her house help has made a clip showing the lady dancing while working.

Free spirited, the lady kept vibing with a mob stick in her hand. Called Ola, the woman said that the maid is 21 years old.

A part of the caption layered on the video read:

"I don employ who pass me."

Many people who reacted to her video praised her for maintaining a good relationship with her employee.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with thousands of views.

Below are some of the reactions:

King Henry’s Queen said:

"Nice .. hope he gets education whilst with u. Our children deserve best."

Uwadiae Happiness456 said:

"happiness is free this life nor easy."

user7918980972367 said:

"she is happy with you, U be so nice to her, she found her Peace with you. God bless u for that️, pls keep the Love u're one of God's favorite."

ilorimodebola said:

"God bless you jare. Why some people bad belle are crying why you call her house help."

who said:

"Happy family forever."

Blessing james said:

"God bless you please don't change your character towards her."

Urbabe said:

"I showed a video of her to my house keeper today abs she said she wanna dance to."

