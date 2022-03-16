The 45th President of the United States Donald John Trump is in the news again and this time not because of something he said or did

This is as a man who has a striking resemblance and talks perfectly like Trump has surfaced on social media

The talented man dressed in a construction site apparatus can easily be mistaken for the ex-president

A man has found fame and became an internet sensation owing to his striking resemblance and ability to make verbal communication like the 45th US President Donald Trump.

The unidentified man put his talents to work in an amazing showcase shared by @ladbible on Instagram.

The man has a striking resemblance with the ex-president Photo Credit: Elsa, Instagram/@ladbible

Source: Getty Images

Netizens had a hard time believing that the man in question is not related to the ex-president in anyway.

Showcasing his imitation talent, the man gesticulated and articulated authoritatively - a manner of talking Trump was famed for while in office - as he spoke about imaginary group of persons.

The only physical feature of Trump the imitator didn’t have was the businessman's hairs and eyebrows colour.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@yousef__idk said:

"Getting banned off Twitter and not being re-elected got Trump down in the trenches."

@gobestagram said:

"Wouldn't be at war if he were still in charge. At least we don't have mean tweets tho ay."

@granaatta said:

"I know this is fun but why is like every american president such a joke?"

@freb82 said:

"Went as far as to look like him too ..

"miss trump .. bring him back!!"

@alpha.lima.foxtrot said:

"Attribute" is a big word for Trump to use... listen again, please..."

Source: Legit.ng