A 22-year-old final year linguistics student of Imo State University, Owerri, Lam Chris Chidubem will be flying Nigeria's flag at the keenly contested Manhunt International Pageant 2022 which holds in Manila, Philippines between September 21st to October 1st.

The native of Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo state became Nigeria's only entry for the contest after emerging the winner of national Manhunt contest that held in Lagos.

Chris says he wants to put Nigeria on the world map again.

Chris hopes to make history

Unfazed with the challenge ahead of battling for the top prize of $35, 000 (N14.9 million) with other contestants from over 57 countries, Chris told Legit.ng that he wants to put Nigeria on the world map again.

The environmentalist and on-air personality said he is banking on the full support of Nigerians to remind the world that Nigeria is still the 'Giant of Africa.'

"I hope to win the contest by getting the full support of my fellow Nigerians.

"Winning this competition will be a history for Nigeria and will never be forgotten. It's going to be an opportunity to rewrite our name on the minds of people and remind them we are still the Giant Of Africa.

"I journey to put our dear country on the world map again."

Chris becomes the second Nigeria ever to be in the global competition that seeks to empower men in its search for the world's male supermodels.

