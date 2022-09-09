A video from evicted BBNaija housemate Diana’s audition has surfaced online as she listed everything she wanted

Diana said she doesn’t like to cook but can eat as she told Biggie to tell the men in the house to take good care of her

The housemate said she doesn’t know how to mind her business, a statement which has sparked reactions online

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up evicted housemate Diana is making headlines over a video from her audition, which surfaced online.

In the video, Diana listed her expectations in the house while revealing that she doesn’t like to cook but can eat well.

Diana says she doesn't know how to mind her business. Credit: @diana_edobor

Source: Instagram

The housemate added that she doesn’t care if the male housemates were married or not, adding that she doesn’t know how to mind her business.

She said:

“I don't really like to cook but I can eat well, tell all the men in house to take good care of me, I don't want to hear whether they have babe or wife because I don't give a sht, Abeg biggie help me tell them. I no sabi mind my business, I be oyinbo pepper, I be Benin girl, I be wahala.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to Diana’s audition video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

timaheal:

"Lol she don Dey send biggie message before she even enter."

omololasilver_53:

"Imagine if she was with her mates in the house...she would've done better."

_kokospice__:

"Biggie had no choice after seeing this video! She is bold and beautiful ❤️."

annieheavenz:

"You mean biggie accepted this?"

sincerelytommy:

"Diana really should have stayed on. Nigerians love to vote with sentiments."

Source: Legit.ng