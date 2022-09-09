BBNaija: “You Mean Biggie Accepted This?” Reactions As Diana’s Audition Video Emerges, Lists Her Needs & More
- A video from evicted BBNaija housemate Diana’s audition has surfaced online as she listed everything she wanted
- Diana said she doesn’t like to cook but can eat as she told Biggie to tell the men in the house to take good care of her
- The housemate said she doesn’t know how to mind her business, a statement which has sparked reactions online
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up evicted housemate Diana is making headlines over a video from her audition, which surfaced online.
In the video, Diana listed her expectations in the house while revealing that she doesn’t like to cook but can eat well.
The housemate added that she doesn’t care if the male housemates were married or not, adding that she doesn’t know how to mind her business.
She said:
“I don't really like to cook but I can eat well, tell all the men in house to take good care of me, I don't want to hear whether they have babe or wife because I don't give a sht, Abeg biggie help me tell them. I no sabi mind my business, I be oyinbo pepper, I be Benin girl, I be wahala.”
See the video below:
Internet users react to Diana’s audition video
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
timaheal:
"Lol she don Dey send biggie message before she even enter."
omololasilver_53:
"Imagine if she was with her mates in the house...she would've done better."
_kokospice__:
"Biggie had no choice after seeing this video! She is bold and beautiful ❤️."
annieheavenz:
"You mean biggie accepted this?"
sincerelytommy:
"Diana really should have stayed on. Nigerians love to vote with sentiments."
Bella slams Diana, accuses her and other housemates of gossip
Tempers in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house season 7 had raged high, with different housemates having a go at each other.
One of the fights in the house was between Bella and Diana. The pair got in a fight at the dinner table after Bella accused some of her housemates of constantly gossiping about her and her love interest Sheggz.
Bella had told Sheggz that they should go to their rooms and leave their colleagues to gossip about them behind their backs like they always do.
