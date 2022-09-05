A viral video making rounds online shows the moment a man caught his girlfriend whom he accused of cheating

The lady who was planning to go to another location lied to her boyfriend that she was heading to see her father

However, her boyfriend who was suspicious of her movement trailed her to the airport and discovered she had lied

There was serious drama at an airport after a couple broke into a serious fight over infidelity allegations.

The boyfriend had accused his lover of cheating on him and trying to elope to be with another man.

He revealed that the lady claimed she was going to see her father but after getting to the airport, he found out she was travelling to Houston.

When probed, the young lady got violent while insisting that she was heading to her father's house.

The angry boyfriend went ahead to open her bag forcefully and he found tons of club fits inside. Eyewitnesses stared at the lady in shock as the heartbroken boyfriend asked if she was taking loads of club fits to see her father.

Netizens share their thoughts

Yung_blood_9 said:

"I really don't get it. Why cheat?"

Jordiivibez remarked:

"Wahalurr."

Heavyrains414 wrote:

"Na Wow oo. Dis Early Morning."

Hairbyjaypapi said:

"August meeting gone wrong."

Oladipupo_343 reacted:

"Na so so rope I just de see."

insta_is_stressful_ commented:

"It’s an evil world we live in."

Yung_blood_9 wrote:

"But why now, I thought she had a man."

_youngmarshal_ reacted:

"She was caught going to TYCOON weekend."

Bened8ta said:

"She wants to go and see her father na ah ah."

Betaboylk_xlife said:

"There was a caught."

Mokemillianomax wrote:

"I fear who no fear woman."

Abiliteejay added:

"If she say she wan go see her papa then she wan go see her papa na. Leave her na."

