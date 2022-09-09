Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Diana was one of the favourite people in the Level-up house and till her exit, she was not in any ship

In an interview on Naija FM, the reality star revealed that she was shocked that men in the house didn't move to her even though she entered like hot cake

Diana noted that she was confident about her beauty when she got in the house and after the first day, all eyes were off her

Big Brother Naija Level-up ex-housemate Diana is still concerned that till her exit from Biggie's house, none of her male colleagues moved to her.

According to the reality star, she confidently entered the house because she knows she is a beautiful woman who is being chased outside.

Diana said she was disappointed men didn't rush her. Photo credit: @diana_edobor

Source: Instagram

The reality star who wanted some form of comfort continued by saying that she suspected that Biggie probably issued a warning to the men in the house to stay away from her.

Diana also added that she entered the house confidently and after the first day, she expected at least one person to move to her.

Nigerians react to Diana's video

hairess_gallery:

"She does this effortlessly! love her ❤️"

rukklaberri:

"The confidence for me she is so funny."

orangeh_official:

"I don mis mon cherie ooo."

gucci_tos:

"Even Diana is still giving content outside the house queen of content creator na Diana get am."

this_oj:

"Boys see aunty, they lose courage."

habibat_emporiumng:

" I love her she has a good heart and her laughter is contagious."

mah_ryham:

"It was her age. Nobody Dey her age range na why dem no rush her."

chindinma_1234:

"mon Cherie !!! Still cracking me up outside the house."

Nigerians react as Diana's audition video emerges

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up evicted housemate Diana made headlines over a video from her audition, which surfaced online.

In the video, Diana listed her expectations in the house while revealing that she doesn’t like to cook but can eat well.

The housemate added that she doesn’t care if the male housemates were married or not, adding that she doesn’t know how to mind her business.

