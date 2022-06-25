Miss Martha Uche says she is ready to donate her kidney to save the live of Ike Ekweremadu's daughter

The Ilorin based lady said she has seen this in her dream and she is now ready to do the needful without anything attached

Recall that the London Metropolitan Police charged Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, with conspiracy to traffic a child to the UK

An Ilorin based lady who identified herself as Martha Uche has declared that she is ready to donate her kidney to save the live of former deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu's daughter.

Recall that the London Metropolitan Police charged Mr Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, with conspiracy to traffic a child to the UK in order to harvest his organs, the law enforcement said on Thursday, June 23.

Miss Martha Uche says she is ready to donate her kidney to save the live of Ike Ekweremadu's daughter. Photo: Ibitoye Shittu

Source: Original

The lawmaker and his wife were denied bail after the London Metropolitan Police arraigned them at the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in London.

The lady who spoke with legit.ng said she is willing to help Ekweremadu's daughter.

She said:

"I want to help her to donate one of my kidneys to her. I want to help her because I have already seen her and they have shown me in my dream."

Reacting on the question if she is donating her kidney for free or for a certain amount of money.

She added:

"I just need to help the girl because she needs help firls. Anything they have, they can give but for now, all my focus is on that girl."

Talking about the consequences of her action, she said:

"Nothing will happen to me. It is already destined. I am very okay, I hardly sick. Since I was young, I rarely fall sick."

Reacting to the question is she is willing to help other people, she said she only wants to help the daughter of the former Senate president.

She added:

"It's only her I wish to help."

