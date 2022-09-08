Comedia Sabinus lookalike has again stepped out as he continued to enjoy the fame built by the real skit maker

This time he was more intentional as he stormed the popular Aba international market with security details

Unsuspecting fans of Sabinus and market users mobbed the lookalike with joy and to take pictures

Mr Cultivator, the man who looks like comedian Sabinus has continued to ride on the fame of Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu also popularly known as Mr Funny.

Following the celebrity-like treatment he received on the street some weeks ago, the man this time stormed the Aba international market with some security personnel.

The man has continued to ride on the fame. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mrcultivator215

Source: UGC

In a new video shared on his TikTok page, he dressed exactly like the skit maker and swept unsuspecting fans of Sabinus off their feet.

Comedian Sabinus lookalike mobbed by unsuspecting fans

As he stepped out of a van, he was flanked on both sides by two lanky security men. A person on his team could be heard telling him in Igbo to move forward and wear a smile.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The person also instructed him not to wave at the people until they bean hailing him and the lookalike did just that.

Some mobbed him for pictures while one did a velfie. A person in the background wondered what Sabinus' business was in the market that day.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

nkwaincassien said:

"Yebeyy sotey a don go follow am feel say na de original sabinus ,bro u resemble ooooh."

ᴀsʜᴀᴡᴏʙᴏɪ said:

"It’s how he how he bent down in the beginning."

aniberry25 said:

"Abeg no be my investor sabinwa be this na aba own be this."

BiVa said:

"I Dey observe this Sabi is get muscle the one we know get belle."

Atuchè said:

"Until dem sue you collect that sienna wey you dey manage."

officialtaker6 said:

"I was about to ask why sabinus come slim before I saw the comments people dey resemble sha."

BBN Groovy lookalike turns celebrity on the street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBN Groovy lookalike had gone viral and turned a celebrity on the street.

The young man with the handle @drhandzome shared on TikTok a video capturing a funny moment he had with kids on the street.

He said the kids saw him and thought he was the BBN housemate. While recording them from a distance, he noted that they were going to come closer.

Handzome said he almost cried. As the kids drew close, they innocently asked him if he was Groovy. The young man replied that he was Groovy's brother and made them do a shout-out for the housemate.

Source: Legit.ng