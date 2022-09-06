A young man has sung the praises of Davido over his unexpected encounter with the philanthropic singer

He first shared a screenshot of a chat he had with Davido where the singer acknowledged that he was good at his craft

The lad with the handle @.mrpio is famed on TikTok for making funny videos and would later get Davido's cap at a show

A TikTok content creator, @.mrpio, has stated that after God Nigerian singer Davido comes next.

The young man made this statement as he shared on TikTok a video capturing his lovely unexpected encounters with the singer.

He said Davido comes next after God. Photo Credit: TikTok/@.mrpio

Source: UGC

The first slide showed a screenshot of a short chat he had with Davido where the singer thought he was really funny.

The comic content creator would then attend a show the singer performed in and was lucky to be recognised again.

This time the singer not only shook his hand but gave him his cap. In another slide, he is seen lying down with his face up and the cap proudly placed on his chest.

Social media reactions

Akinyemi Tomiwa said:

"That girl dey look am say who be this guy wey Davido wan shake."

Try_Dey_Like_My_Videos said:

"Na why we dey call am G.O.A.T he dey always turnup remain blessed @davido."

DONNIE said:

"Omo make nobody tell me say anybody get pure heart pass obo."

ezeugo mbagwu said:

"See as the girl dey look am. She no know say nah celeb dey with am."

oluwadare Gbenga Felix said:

"He’s the goat I have all time, he’s an humanitarian being big love for @davido."

vicdabaddest said:

"Davido is too lit ❤️my love no fit end for him own side."

Singer Davido allows fan to touch his diamond necklace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido had permitted a fan to touch his diamond necklace.

It cannot be confirmed where the singer was when the clip was taken, but he could be seen exchanging pleasantries with some men in an apartment of sort.

He was greeting another fellow when he observed a starstruck boy in Laker's singlet admiringly pointing at his chain as if to want to touch it.

With a welcoming smile, the singer consented, and the happy fan excitedly touched the chain.

Source: Legit.ng