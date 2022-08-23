While Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate Groovy is slugging it out with other contestants in the house for the N100m prize, a young man is achieving fame outside for being his lookalike

The young man simply identified as Dr Handzome doesn't just have a striking resemblance with the housemate, but also rocks a pink hairdo

In a cute video, some little kids who are fans of the show spotted him and mistook Handzome for Groovy

A young Nigerian man who has a striking resemblance with BBN Season 7 housemate Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue popularly known as Groovy has become a viral sensation on the net.

Not only is he as tall and handsome like Groovy, but he also has the pink hairdo.

The kids drew closer to confirm their suspicion. Photo Credit: TikTok/@iamdrhandzome

The young man with the handle @drhandzome recently shared on TikTok a video capturing a funny moment he had with kids on the street.

He said the kids saw him and thought he was the BBN housemate. While recording them from a distance, he noted that they were going to come closer.

Handzome said he almost cried. As the kids drew close, they innocently asked him if he was Groovy.

The young man replied that he was Groovy's brother and made them do a shout out for the housemate.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

chubbyqueen said:

"Bros try rest...not untill now u never showed on fyps...which kids...when did kids start watching bbn."

annychiprince said:

"See life na my guy abeg answer this simple question.

"- if Groovy it's known as a kidnapper or in to rituals will you say his ur bro.''

Mhizta Peter said:

"Nothing wey you wan tell me na Groovy be this."

Anthony Clark said:

"I thought bbn was rated 18. How do these kids know groovy and no one is saying anything?"

rhody said:

"See as person Dey trend bcos him resemble celeb God Who I come resemble like this wit this my face me too wan trend."

